JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Price Target to GBX 335

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 335 ($4.24) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LNSPF. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property to a buy rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 310 ($3.92) to GBX 320 ($4.05) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $319.00.

LNSPF stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

