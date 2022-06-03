JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Capital World Investors’ 8th Largest Position

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,179,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,122,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital World Investors owned about 2.24% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $10,479,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 18,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 230,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,458,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 25,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.71. 113,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,650,206. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $115.02 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Argus lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

