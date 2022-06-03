JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.50.

NYSE TM opened at $170.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $237.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $155.05 and a 12 month high of $213.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.37.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

