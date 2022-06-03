K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.0 days.

OTCMKTS KBRLF opened at $25.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

