Karlinski Andrew C Invests $28,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 5.2% of Karlinski Andrew C’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

SCHD traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.29. 29,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,021. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $73.22 and a one year high of $82.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day moving average is $78.28.

