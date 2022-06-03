Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Kering in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a €747.00 ($803.23) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kering from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kering from €803.00 ($863.44) to €805.00 ($865.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $604.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average is $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Kering has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $93.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.7378 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

