KeyCorp Lowers Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $408.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $414.00 to $408.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s current price.

COO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.00.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $352.81 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $309.43 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $373.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

