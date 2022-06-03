Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.36.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 909,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 352,381 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Finally, Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC now owns 2,488,764 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 116,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KGC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 18,686,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,406,740. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.01. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

