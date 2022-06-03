KT (NYSE:KT) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KT in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get KT alerts:

NYSE:KT opened at $15.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. KT has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that KT will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.636 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. KT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KT by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of KT by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,366,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,237,000 after purchasing an additional 51,285 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in KT by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 253,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter.

About KT (Get Rating)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.