Lanceria (LANC) Price Hits $0.0045

Lanceria (LANC) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Lanceria has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $12,530.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lanceria has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Lanceria coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.57 or 0.01036046 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.25 or 0.00416512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031830 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Lanceria Coin Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Buying and Selling Lanceria

