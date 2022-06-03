Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Stock Price Up 16.8%

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Rating) shares rose 16.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.71. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Landis+Gyr Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

