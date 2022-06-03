Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Trading Down 17.7%

Larsen & Toubro Limited (OTCMKTS:LTOUF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 17.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $20.90. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35.
Larsen & Toubro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LTOUF)
