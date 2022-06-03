Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latham Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.38.
Shares of SWIM stock opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.41. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $32.58.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 24.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Latham Group (Get Rating)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
