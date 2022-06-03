Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latham Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.41. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $32.58.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Latham Group had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $138.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 24.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Latham Group (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.