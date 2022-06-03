Lawrence M. Hibbard Sells 3,100 Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Director Lawrence M. Hibbard sold 3,100 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.38, for a total transaction of C$19,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$924,538.56.

Lawrence M. Hibbard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Lawrence M. Hibbard sold 17,872 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.18, for a total transaction of C$110,448.96.

Shares of PHX stock opened at C$6.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$321.95 million and a P/E ratio of 23.95. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.75 and a 52 week high of C$7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.61.

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$112.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$106.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

