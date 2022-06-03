LBRY Credits Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (LBC)

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $8.11 million and $9,828.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 767,800,721 coins and its circulating supply is 654,237,215 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

