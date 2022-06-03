Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 295.68% and a negative return on equity of 116.79%.

LEGN opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average of $42.04. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $1,096,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 197.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $815,000.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.60.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

