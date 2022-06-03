Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Director Phoebe A. Wood Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $38.58. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $55.61.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,615 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,900,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEG. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.