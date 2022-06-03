Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LESL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 234.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 325.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $112,000.

LESL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. 1,357,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,314. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66. Leslie’s has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $31.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

