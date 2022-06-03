Lethean Reaches One Day Volume of $107.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, Lethean has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $234,852.39 and approximately $107.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,848.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,764.43 or 0.05911373 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00209915 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.83 or 0.00615885 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.57 or 0.00641829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00072316 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Lethean Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.