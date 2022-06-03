Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Shares Up 1.2%

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 20,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LCRTF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.50 to C$2.10 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.10 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned approximately 213,000 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

