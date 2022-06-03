Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-13% yr/yr to $6.40-6.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEVI. UBS Group lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.85.

NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.04. 66,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,088.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 48,440 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 33,429 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,411 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 33,185 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 62,616 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

