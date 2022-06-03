LHT (LHT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00

LHT (LHT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. LHT has a market cap of $80,026.74 and approximately $5.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007059 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006453 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000442 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000179 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

