Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.12 Million

Brokerages forecast that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) will report $243.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $242.10 million to $243.71 million. Life Storage reported sales of $187.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $975.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $965.78 million to $979.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSI. Raymond James dropped their target price on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.20.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Life Storage by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.88. 473,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,225. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $102.53 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.30%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

