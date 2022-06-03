Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives $147.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.88. The stock had a trading volume of 473,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,225. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $102.53 and a 1 year high of $154.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.59 and its 200-day moving average is $134.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.55.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 117.30%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Castellan Group lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 11.3% in the first quarter. Castellan Group now owns 21,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $2,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.