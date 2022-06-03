LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LFVN opened at $4.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.39. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $8.66.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LifeVantage during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 86.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 38,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 22,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile (Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.