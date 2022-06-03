LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LFVN opened at $4.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.39. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $8.66.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LifeVantage during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 86.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 38,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 22,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.54% of the company’s stock.
LifeVantage Company Profile (Get Rating)
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
