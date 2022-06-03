Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lightning eMotors were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter worth about $21,102,000. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 709,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 164,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 691.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 615,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter worth about $2,403,000. 13.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lightning eMotors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightning eMotors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of ZEV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,510. The firm has a market cap of $294.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Lightning eMotors had a negative return on equity of 332.46% and a negative net margin of 385.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.