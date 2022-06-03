Linde (NYSE:LIN) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $355.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several other research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $366.33.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $333.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $167.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.18 and its 200 day moving average is $316.86. Linde has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Linde by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after buying an additional 14,482 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in Linde by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 638,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,081,000 after buying an additional 113,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

