Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

LQDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $280.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.36. Liquidia has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $7.78.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Liquidia will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta purchased 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $74,987.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,950 shares in the company, valued at $112,079.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 1,764,705 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $8,999,995.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,093,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,474,927.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,065,133 shares of company stock worth $10,395,378. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,912,000 after buying an additional 47,161 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in Liquidia by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,447,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 518,849 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,013,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 66,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liquidia by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the period. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

