Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Director Philip A. Laskawy Sells 883 Shares

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $56,821.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,937.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:L opened at $65.37 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $51.35 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Loews by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 48,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Loews during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,509,000 after purchasing an additional 199,257 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Loews by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,043,000 after purchasing an additional 263,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Loews by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

