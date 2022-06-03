Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Logan Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as Mount Logan Capital Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of LRFC opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.58. Logan Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 100.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Logan Ridge Finance will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Logan Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market, equity investments in sponsored companies. The fund targets companies in the Aerospace, defense, business services, education, food and beverage, Industrial & Environmental Services, logistics, distribution, media, telecommunication, manufacturing, consumer goods and health-care industries.

