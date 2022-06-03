Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires New Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO opened at $110.01 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $95.37 and a 12-month high of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.77.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.081 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. National Bank Financial lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.57.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

