Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $582,000 Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNC. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Lincoln National by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.91.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

