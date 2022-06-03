Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $639,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.17.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $128.79 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.32 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.61 and a 200-day moving average of $144.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

PPG Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.