Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $675,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 323,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 280,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,928,000 after purchasing an additional 66,038 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 981,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.62.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $104.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $104.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average of $77.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,857 shares of company stock valued at $13,773,785 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

