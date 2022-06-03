Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $695,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,249 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $697,942,000 after acquiring an additional 137,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after acquiring an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,034,000 after acquiring an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 462,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $257,771,000 after acquiring an additional 141,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,108 shares of company stock valued at $48,700,905. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.48.

Shares of PANW opened at $517.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $557.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.29. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $350.96 and a 12 month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

