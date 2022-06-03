Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $769,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,624,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $498.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $410.33 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $575.85.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $683.86.
About Charter Communications (Get Rating)
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
