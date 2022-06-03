Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $769,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,624,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $498.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $410.33 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $575.85.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $683.86.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

