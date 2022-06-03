Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New $657,000 Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $98.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.37. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ED. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

