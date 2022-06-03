Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New $713,000 Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 62,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,244,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 708,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,700,000 after acquiring an additional 30,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.64.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $142.29 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.70 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,812,760 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.