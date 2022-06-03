Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New $824,000 Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $159.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.97 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

