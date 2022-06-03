Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 1,472 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA reduced its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in FOX were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of FOX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,745,000 after acquiring an additional 35,636 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in FOX by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in FOX by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 323,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after buying an additional 60,705 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in FOX by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,315,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after buying an additional 254,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on FOX in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.10.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

