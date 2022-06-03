Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes $622,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,739 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,359,000 after acquiring an additional 48,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,388,000 after acquiring an additional 71,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 827,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,704,000 after purchasing an additional 24,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.50.

MSCI stock opened at $451.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $452.52 and a 200-day moving average of $522.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

