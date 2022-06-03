Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$99.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.13 billion.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.45. The company had a trading volume of 89,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $179.22 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.10 and its 200-day moving average is $225.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

