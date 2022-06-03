Lua Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,100.00 (LUA)

Lua Token (LUA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Lua Token coin can now be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lua Token has traded flat against the US dollar. Lua Token has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,658.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001984 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001686 BTC.

About Lua Token

Lua Token (LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

