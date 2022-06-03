Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,707 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $11,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $339.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $302.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $336.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.95. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

