Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.60.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LAZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 188,172 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $2,651,343.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Austin Russell bought 300,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,667,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 345,000 shares of company stock worth $3,315,600 and have sold 391,062 shares worth $5,393,549. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ LAZR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 270,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,348,713. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 15.85, a current ratio of 16.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.
Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 747.76% and a negative return on equity of 73.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Luminar Technologies (Get Rating)
Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.
