Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.53-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.46 billion-$24.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.51 billion.Macy’s also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.84-$0.94 EPS.

NYSE M traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,588,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,083,214. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Macy’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.54.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $113,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,174 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,170,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,504,000 after acquiring an additional 266,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Macy’s by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after buying an additional 341,243 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

