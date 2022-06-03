Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.77

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.77 and traded as low as $5.57. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 6,552 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 65.94%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 116.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOAN. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 352.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,156,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 900,861 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 355,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 28.3% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 187,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 41,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

