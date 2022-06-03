Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil to $39.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NYSE:MRO opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.56. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $33.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $655,165.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,227,216 shares of company stock valued at $31,346,950. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,806,000 after acquiring an additional 212,086 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,375,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 28,470 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 44.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,321,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,065,000 after acquiring an additional 407,003 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

