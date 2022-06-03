Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.30.

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,682. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

MAR traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $174.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,451. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.62. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

