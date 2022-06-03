Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,537 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Marriott International worth $37,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,753 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 55.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,635,000 after purchasing an additional 661,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after buying an additional 648,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marriott International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after acquiring an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Marriott International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,124,000 after acquiring an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.15. 26,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,062. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.30.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

